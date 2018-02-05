Colorado Springs deputy killed in shooting that injured 3 other law enforcement officers

Deputy Micah Flick, 34, was shot and killed while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a motor vehicle theft Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs. (Photo: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

DENVER - One sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other law enforcement officers were wounded Monday afternoon in El Paso County, Colo., officials said.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Chief Peter Carey, the incident began on Monday afternoon as a motor vehicle theft investigation and turned into a chase with shots being fired, injuring a civilian.

One suspect is dead, according to Carey. There are no other suspects sought at this time.

Another Sheriff's Deputy, this time in El Paso County was killed in the line of duty today and two other officers injured. At least one of the other officers injured is with the Colorado Springs Police Department. Suspect(s) are accounted for. Prayers for all those involved. https://t.co/N5Zk12fuud — CSOC (@ChrisJo61951787) February 6, 2018

The fallen deputy, Micah Flick, 34, is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins.

Our Brother Deputy Flick. End of Watch, February 5, 2018 pic.twitter.com/EkCLTICtfl — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said that today was his 11-year anniversary with EPSO.

Two other El Paso sheriff's deputies were also shot and injured. A Colorado Springs Police Department officer was shot as well and is currently in surgery and is stable.

Drivers are still urged to avoid Galley and Murray as the investigation continues.

A fundraising page for Flick has not been set up yet, according to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A procession for Flick is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at St. Vrain and Hancock to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on priority dispatch status because of this "critical incident", according to a tweet from the The Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office also tweeted they will only be responding to emergent and in progress calls for service.

This is the third fatal shooting of a law enforcement officer in Colorado in just over a month. Adams County deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed on Jan. 25 by a suspect after an assault call.

Douglas County deputy Zack Parrish was shot and killed on Dec. 31, 2017 by a suspect who later died.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA