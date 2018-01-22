Neil Diamond says he's retiring from touring after Parkinson's diagnosis

Singer Neil Diamond performs onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, 2017 Getty Images)

Neil Diamond says he's played his last show.

The singer-songwriter announced in a press release Monday night he is retiring from concert touring because he has Parkinson's disease.

At the advice of his doctor, the 76-year-old also canceled his remaining shows in Australia and New Zealand that were part of his 50th anniversary tour.

Diamond says the disease has made it hard to perform and travel, but he will continue to write and record music on a smaller scale.

Parkinson's is a progressive disease that affects movement and balance.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” Diamond said in the statement.

”My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows."

Diamond also thanked his fans for their support:

"My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you," he said.

