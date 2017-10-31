8 killed in 'act of terror' on NYC bike path, suspect in custody

Emergency personal respond after reports of multiple people hit by a truck after it plowed through a bike path in lower Manhattan on October 31, 2017 in New York City. According to reports up to six people may have been killed. (Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Eight people have died and at least 11 others were injured after a truck drove onto a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, in what officials are calling a 'cowardly act of terror.'

Officials said six victims, all men, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two critically injured people died at the hospital and 11 others have serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The attacker, described by police as a 29-year-old man, drove a rental truck that appeared to be from Home Depot onto the path just after 3 p.m., striking multiple people. He continued south for about a mile and hit a school bus, according to investigators.

Two adults and two children in the school bus were hurt.

The suspect then got out of the truck, yelled "Allahu akbar" and brandished a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shot by police in the stomach and taken to a local hospital and into custody, officials say.

CBS and ABC News reported the suspect is from Tampa, Florida.

“This was an act of terror and a particularly cowardly act of terror,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press conference just two hours after the deadly incident unfolded. He added there is no evidence to suggest the attack was part of a larger plot.

The Associated Press initially reported 15 people were injured in the incident, but later corrected that number to 11.

Photo: Martin Speechley, NYPD

The suspect entered the path at West and Houston Streets and continued about a mile to West and Chambers Streets, which is a few blocks north of the Sept. 11 memorial and near a number of schools.

The suspect is in custody. This is preliminary, more information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A man who was riding in an Uber along the West Side Highway near Chambers street says he saw several bleeding people on the ground after a truck struck several people.

Mayor Bill De Blasio urged New Yorkers to be vigilant but not intimidated during any Halloween festivities following the incident.

“We are going to go about our business in this city, we are not going to be deterred," he said.

The mayor's press secretary confirmed the city's Halloween parade will go on Tuesday night as planned.

President Trump was briefed on the attack and he and First Lady Melania Trump tweeted about it. The president called it an "attack by a very sick and deranged person."

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My heart breaks for #NYC today. Thoughts & prayers as we monitor the situation. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 31, 2017

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

