Mom shares 3 tips for becoming more confident

Kelsey Penley McDOnald of Easley, S.C., says her side business helped her feel more confident. (Photo: USA TODAY)

A South Carolina woman turned her passion into a side-hustle. In the process, she got her confidence back.

Kelsey Penley McDonald of Easley, S.C., is a hairdresser and mom of a two-year-old who has struggled, like many moms, to make time for herself.

"After I had my son, I found it super hard to find time to do things that I love," McDonald said.

McDonald has always had an interest in makeup. So, she decided to try selling Limelight by Alcone makeup. It was an opportunity to learn more about an art she was passionate about, and make extra money on the side.

She found selling the makeup helped her become a more confident mom, because it's forced her out of her comfort zone, renewed her sense of identity and surrounded her with a community of women she now calls friends.

Here are her tips for other moms looking to boost their confidence and focus on their identity:

1. Put yourself out there. (Be brave and try something new, it could really pay off!)

2. Connect with other moms. (Because parenting isn't always easy, and support is important.)

3. Find your voice. McDonald said before she started hosting makeup tutorials, she was "the shyest person in the room."

"Bottom line: Find something you're passionate about and find other strong mamas to help support you," she said.

