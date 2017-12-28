Merriam Webster tweets about 'doggo' and gets trolled with cute dog pics

Group Of Dogs With Owners At Obedience Class (Photo: Highwaystarz-Photography)

Merriam-Webster tweeted about "doggos" Wednesday and got a flood of cute dog pictures in return.

The online dictionary tweeted Wednesday that it's been "watching" the word 'doggo,'" which many people use to refer to their dog. Included with the tweet was a link to an article explaining where the term doggo comes from, and no, it's not exactly from your cute dog.

"Doggo has its origins not with good puppers, but with late 19th-century slang," the dictionary said in the post, noting that it was often referred to as to "lie doggo."

"To lie doggo was to stay hidden or to keep secret: to fly under the radar," the dictionary said. "The phrase was popularized by Rudyard Kipling, who used it in several of his stories, leading people to believe that it was actually Anglo-Indian in origin."

The dictionary said the word is used often, but hasn't met its criteria for dictionary entry yet.

On Twitter, many replied to the dictionary's thread with photos of their good doggo girls and boys.

Meet Goofy!🐕🐾

He's 9 months old! pic.twitter.com/Lm0W2VgzDH — Akarsh Sahay (@Akarsh_Says_Off) December 27, 2017

Charley is the best doggo! pic.twitter.com/PlecjKnvFZ — jane (@thejanegang) December 27, 2017

My doggo may look like a doggo, but she's a 50lb 5 month old puppers pic.twitter.com/ZX2E5gjqXb — Adam Baxter (@adamcbaxter) December 27, 2017

Adopted doggo. The best kind. pic.twitter.com/KRdi0MH8UH — Mary Ullmer (@PressUnleashed) December 27, 2017

Please say hello to Wolf, fearless rope hunter pic.twitter.com/cq8XYea4hD — Jon Crowbane 🔴 (@stormbeard) December 27, 2017

