Meghan Markle sets departure date for USA's 'Suits'

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

Before the royal wedding, Suits fans will get their final helping of Meghan Markle episodes, with her goodbye show coming April 25.

Patrick J. Adams also is leaving the long-running USA legal drama.

Markle, who is set to marry Britain's Prince Harry on May 19, will appear in the final six episodes of Season 7, which start airing March 28 (9 ET/PT). The cable network announced the upcoming episode dates and a renewal for Season 8 on Tuesday.

The season will end with a two-hour finale April 25 when Mike Ross (Adams) and Rachel Zane (Markle) make their exits. The characters are engaged.

"I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come,” series creator Aaron Korsh said.

“While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best," NBCUniversal entertainment cable chief Chris McCumber said in a statement.

Suits revolves around hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), who hired college dropout Mike Ross (Adams) as an associate at his Manhattan law firm. When Season 7 returns. Psych's Dulé Hill will be a series regular.

