Las Vegas shooting gunman's motive remains a mystery

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 4: Las Vegas resident Elisabeth Apcar lights candles at a makeshift memorial at the northern end of the Last Vegas Strip, October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Getty Images)

Investigators say they have still not determined why Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told reporters Friday that investigators believe Paddock acted alone in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

Lombardo says he does not expect charges to be filed against Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who had been previously called a person of interest in the case.

Lombardo said the investigation found that Paddock had possessed child pornography.

Authorities say Paddock also conducted extensive online searches for police and SWAT tactics and searched for other potential targets before he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Investigators believe Paddock had searched for several other public venues and took photographs of other potential sites.

A preliminary report about the shooting says Paddock searched for outdoor concert venues, the number of attendees at other concerts in Las Vegas and the number of people who go to the beach in Santa Monica, California.

The report also says Paddock also searched for information about several other hotels in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas sheriff now says 851 people suffered injuries directly related to the shooting, a number significantly higher than the previous count, 550.

© 2018 Associated Press