Internet reacts to Hadid sisters' nude photoshoot

Gigi and Bella Hadid's British Vogue photoshoot is causing quite the stir — and not in a good way.

The shoot, which has the model sisters posing nude together for the magazine's March cover issue, is receiving backlash for what commenters are calling 'uncomfortable' and 'inappropriate' on social media.

"This photo of the Hadid sisters is making me super uncomfortable," one Twitter user shared.

Photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Joe McKenna, the portraits are the first dual covers of the models’ careers. In the cover story, the sisters talk about a range of topics, from social media to sisterhood in the spotlight.

“She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for,” Gigi told Vogue's Giles Hattersley of Bella. “She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”

But followers haven't been able to get past the first looks from the shoot.

"It is definitely inappropriate to have sisters posing naked together," one user wrote.

"really disappointed with (British Vogue's) uncomfortable image of (GiGi Hadid) and (Bella Hadid). These sisters are doing so well in their careers only for Vogue to sexualise a sibling relationship in the most creepy and non-artistic way. Would you ever put two famous brothers naked," another wrote.

Some also thought the covers looked photoshopped, especially Bella's face.

"This seems so heavily photoshopped, their faces look completely different!" one user tweeted.

"They went overboard with the photoshop on Bella's face. She is naturally gorgeous there is no need for editing," another wrote.

"That doesn't look like Bella..." another said.

