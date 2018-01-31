Incredible images of the rare blue blood moon

What looked like a red ball of fire appeared in the sky early Wednesday morning. The rare blue blood moon was combination of a supermoon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse.
It was a big deal, considering it was the first such lunar trifecta visible from the U.S. since 1866.
The blue moon refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month. The supermoon is when a full moon is at its closest point in orbit to Earth. The total lunar eclipse is to thank for that red color, a blood moon.
Here are some images of the rare sight:
The Statue of Liberty made an epic cameo in New York blue blood moon images.
The super blue blood moon is eclipsed as it sets at sunrise next to the Statue of Liberty in New York City this morning. #newyork #newyorkcity#nyc @nyc @agreatbigcity #LunarEclipse #SuperBlueBloodMoon @statueellisnps pic.twitter.com/IhqBCpcBjb— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) January 31, 2018
The moon was also seen setting over the Empire State building.
This morning's #Supermoon setting over the Empire State Building #NYC pic.twitter.com/GgQvIZYhOP— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) January 31, 2018
Here is the sight from Orlando.
Birds take flight as the very rare Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Orange County Courthouse in # Orlando this morning. #BlueMoon #sky pic.twitter.com/b9d2YpzIUN— Red Huber (@RedHuber) January 31, 2018
Another photographer in Florida captured the sight from Clearwater Beach.
Super Blue Blood Moon off Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach Wednesday morning 1/31/18. @TB_Times #Clearwater #SuperBlueBloodMoon #Eclipse #TampaBay pic.twitter.com/zWEwo4JeK1— jim damaske (@DamaskeJim) January 31, 2018
In Los Angeles, a plane can be seen flying across the moon.
A photographer in Singapore photographed the moon by a cable car gondola.
This was the view from Myanmar.
