Golden Globes 2018 biggest snubs: 'Wonder Woman,' Tiffany Haddish, 'The Big Sick'

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association swooned over Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, which leads the 2018 Golden Globes with seven nominations. But other hot contenders didn't make a splash with voters.

Among the most notable awards snubs:

The Big Sick. The beloved summer breakout produced by Judd Apatow was shut out of all major categories, including best comedy, screenplay, supporting actress (Holly Hunter) and comedy actor (Kumail Nanjiani, who co-wrote the semi-autobiographical love story with wife Emily V. Gordon).

Matt Damon. The actor's shrinking comedy Downsizing (in theaters Dec. 22) has divided critics since it cropped up at festivals earlier this fall, earning just 64% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, the two-time Golden Globe winner and seven-time nominee was expected to slip into the wide-open best comedy actor field, although his co-star Hong Chau did manage a nod for supporting actress.

Tiffany Haddish. The stand-up comedian was a breath of fresh air this awards season, surprising with a supporting actress win from the New York Film Critics Circle and a Critics' Choice Awards nomination for Girls Trip. Sadly, those precursor honors didn't translate into love from the HFPA.

Jennifer Lawrence. The three-time Golden Globe winner has been aggressively campaigning in support of Darren Aronofsky's mother!, in which she gives an intense and fearless performance as a poet's benevolent wife. But the heady home-invasion thriller may have proven too divisive for voters, who snubbed it across the board.

The Lego Batman Movie. The well-reviewed spinoff of 2014's The Lego Moviecouldn't build the support of its predecessor, which was nominated for animated feature film. Lego Batman was passed over in the category in favor of surprise nominees The Boss Baby, starring Alec Baldwin, and van Gogh biopic Loving Vincent.

Get Out. After a minor uproar regarding its submission as a comedy, Jordan Peele's social thriller was left out of the best screenplay and director categories. But it wasn't all bad news: The racially charged horror movie nabbed nominations for best comedy and comedy actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

Greta Gerwig. The indie actress-turned-filmmaker was widely expected to land a directing nomination for her refreshing coming-of-age movie Lady Bird, which would have made her the first woman recognized in the category since Kathryn Bigelow was nominated for 2012's Zero Dark Thirty. Although she missed out, Lady Bird still soared as a contender for best comedy, screenplay, comedy actress (Saoirse Ronan) and supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf).

Wonder Woman. With its mighty box-office haul and much-needed dose of female empowerment, Wonder Woman appeared to be building awards momentum, landing on the American Film Institute's list of the year's top 10 movies last week. But the superhero phenomenon couldn't muster support from the HFPA, which passed it over for best drama, director (Patty Jenkins) and drama actress (Gal Gadot).

Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite a committed performance as double amputee Jeff Bauman in Boston Marathon bombing drama Stronger, the two-time Golden Globe nominee didn't receive an acting nod.

Veep. HBO's acid-tongued political satire is an Emmy darling, and frequent Golden Globe nominee for best TV comedy and actress (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). But the show was overlooked in both categories this year and earned no nominations.

Millie Bobby Brown. The 13-year-old Stranger Things star was passed over once again by the HFPA for her fan-favorite turn as telekinetic teen Eleven, although Netflix's sci-fi sensation still eked out nods for best TV drama and supporting actor (David Harbour).

Game of Thrones. HBO's dark fantasy epic has previously picked up acting nods for Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, although both actors — as well as stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams — were overlooked this year.

