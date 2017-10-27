Four Noses Brewery Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale

For many beer enthusiasts, there's nothing quite like a well-brewed pumpkin beer as the leaves begin to turn. Four Noses Brewing Company brews their Pump Action Imperial Pumpkin Ale with real pumpkin puree and seasonal spices.

WUSA 7:04 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

