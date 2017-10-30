Paul Manafort, Rick Gates charged with conspiracy, money laundering

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury has charged President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business and campaign associate Rick Gates with 12 counts – including conspiracy, money laundering, failing to register as foreign agents, and making false statements to investigators.

Prosecutors also charged former George Papadopolous, a foreign policy aide to Trump's campaign, with making false statements to FBI agents investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election. Papadopolous pleaded guilty to the charge earlier this month, but it had been kept secret until Monday.

The cases, unsealed early Monday, were the first prosecution to be revealed publicly in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russia's election meddling.

Many of the charges are based on Manafort and Gates' work for the government of Ukraine, which began long before both men joined Trump's presidential campaign. Manafort and Gates were scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday afternoon.

Mueller had been investigating Manafort, who resigned as Trump’s campaign chairman in August 2016, for his financial ties to a pro-Russia party in Ukraine.

The indictment makes no reference to Manafort's work on Trump's campaign. But it alleges that Manafort's efforts to conceal his work on behalf of Ukraine continued while he was running the campaign. As late as Aug. 19, 2016, three days before Trump fired him, the indictment alleges that Manafort and Gates sent "false talking points" to one of the political consulting firms they had hired to lobby on behalf of pro-Russian factions in Ukraine.

Rather, prosecutors allege that for more than a decade, Manafort and Gates worked secretly to influence the U.S. government on behalf of pro-Russian factions in Ukraine, then laundered their profits through a series of overseas businesses and bank accounts. In all, prosecutors alleged that $75 million passed through offshore bank accounts that the men controlled.

Manafort "used his hidden overseas wealth to enjoy a lavish lifestyle in the United States," prosecutors wrote. Investigators traced wire transfers from bank accounts in Cyprus to that Manafort allegedly used to pay his landscapers and to buy a Mercedes and a Range Rover. Prosecutors also said that he used the accounts to pay more than $1.3 million to clothing stores in New York and Beverly Hills.

A spokesman for Manafort could not be reached to comment Monday morning.

Manafort has long been a central figure in Mueller's investigation. FBI agents raided his apartment over the summer. He has come under scrutiny both for his work in Ukraine and his participation in a meeting in 2016 between Donald Trump, Jr. and a Russian lawyer promising damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

According to the indictment, Manafort and Gates began working on behalf of Ukraine's pro-Russian government in 2006.

When U.S. authorities made inquiries about the payments last year, Manafort and Gates responded "with a series of false and misleading statements."

Gates had worked with Manafort in the private sector and followed him to Trump's campaign in 2016. Gates wound up moving to the Republican National Committee when Manafort was ousted from the campaign, and he helped set up a pro-Trump super PAC after the election.

