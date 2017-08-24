Florida Uses New Drug To Execute Double Murderer
Florida executed a man on Thursday with a drug never used before in a US lethal injection. Mark Asay is the first white man executed in Florida for killing a black man. He received a three-drug injection, starting with the anesthetic, etomidate.
Associated Press , WUSA 5:02 AM. EDT August 25, 2017
