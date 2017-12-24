FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe to retire next year following Trump, GOP criticism

Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew McCabe speaks during a press conference at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, on July 13, 2017. (Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON - FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has become lightning rod for criticism of the bureau from President Trump and other Republicans, is expected to leave the bureau early next year after he is eligible for retirement, an official said Saturday.

The official spoke to USA TODAY anonymously because the person is not authorized to discuss personnel matters.

McCabe, who served as the agency's acting director this summer after Trump fired former director James Comey, has faced Trump and GOP attacks on the FBI's handling of politically charged investigations into both Hillary Clinton's emails and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Among the allegations: that McCabe should have recused himself from the Clinton investigation because his wife — as a candidate for state senator in Virginia in 2005 — received $675,000 from the Democratic party and its allies.

"How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump tweeted Saturday.

Trump said McCabe is "racing the clock to retire with full benefits."

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The tweets followed a Washington Post report early Saturday of McCabe's plans to retire in a few months when he becomes eligible for a full pension. McCabe joined the FBI in 1996, according to CNBC.

Trump, who made McCabe acting director of the FBI for nearly three months this year after he fired Comey, has been increasingly critical of McCabe in recent months.

Trump also took notice of James Baker, the FBI's top lawyer, amid reports he was being reassigned as Director Christopher Wray begins to assemble his own team.

"Wow, 'FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned,' according to @FoxNews," Trump tweeted.

Wow, “FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned,” according to @FoxNews. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

The growing attacks on top FBI officials led Comey on Friday to lament the partisan atmosphere surrounding the agency.

"Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain," Comey tweeted. "James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be."

Follow Gregory Korte on Twitter: @gregorykorte

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

© 2017 USATODAY.COM