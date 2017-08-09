FBI conducted raid at Paul Manafort's home

FBI agents executed a search warrant at the Alexandria home of Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, during a raid last month, his spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday morning.
The Washington Post first reported that federal agents appeared at Manafort's home without any warning during the predawn hours of July 26, as part of the special counsel investigation into election meddling by Russia.
After the post's report, Manafort's spokesperson added that Manafort has "consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well."
According to The Washington Post, the search warrant was wide-ranging and agents took various records from the home.
