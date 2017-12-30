Erica Garner, outspoken activist after her dad was police chokehold victim, dies

Erica Garner, Eric Garner's daughter, attends a press conference held with her familiy members and the Reverand Al Sharpton calling for further justice and legal action against the police officers responsible in the death of Eric Garner on 7/14/2015 (Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Erica Garner, who became an outspoken critic of police brutality following the death of her father during a police chokehold, died Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., while in a coma following a massive heart attack, according to her official Twitter account and multiple media reports.

Garner, 27, became an activist after her father, Eric Garner, died on Staten Island, N.Y., in 2014 as police were trying to arrest him on suspicion of selling single cigarettes from packs without tax stamps.

In the incident, captured on video, Garner's last words, "I can't breathe," became a slogan for activists.

His daughter had been in a coma after suffering cardiac arrest on Christmas Eve. Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, said her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth in August, WABC-TV reports.

"Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was," her official Twitter account said in a statement confirming her death. "She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice."

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Her death was reported by The Daily News, New York Post, and WABC.

