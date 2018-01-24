Elton John to retire from touring

Music icon Elton John will be saying good bye to the touring life after one last massive world tour.
The 70-year-old revealed the details about the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour during a news conference Wednesday afternoon in New York City and live streamed across the world.
The 'Rocket Man' singer explained that his "priorities have changed" in his life, but figured the world tour is a wonderful way to thank his fans across the world.
While he may be retiring from touring, Elton John said he'll still be making music, but plans to spend more time with his family.
Sir Elton John's Las Vegas residency is currently scheduled to run until May 19.
His tour will then kick off Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and will take about three years to complete.
And to those naysayers who think the five-time Grammy winner won't keep his word about retiring from touring, he says he's "not Cher."
Over the past few days, the 'Rocket Man' singer had been dropping cryptic teases on his social media channels about the event. The posts included phrases like "find out what's next" and "You'll finally see where the future lies..."
Wednesday's announcement comes less than a year after he contracted a rare bacterial infection during a tour of South America.
Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates:
September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 11 & 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 21 & 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 & 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 18 & 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 26 & 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 8 & 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
December 14 & 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
January 22 & 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
