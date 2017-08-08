WUSA
Disney leaving Netflix to start its own streaming service

TEGNA 5:08 PM. EDT August 08, 2017

An all-new Disney streaming service is just around the riverbend for Disney fans.

On Tuesday, the company announced its plan to take its content from Netflix and start its own streaming service, beginning in 2019. 

The new platform will premiere in time for Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen and a live-action remake of The Lion King, the company said in a statement.

Users will be able to stream Disney and Pixar movies, Disney channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD content, as well as original movies and television shows. 

However, not all fans are happy with the announcement. 

Some Twitter users expressed frustration with losing access to their favorite Disney movies on Netflix. 

