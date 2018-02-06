WUSA
Confusing 'tsunami warning' alert sent to major cities

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 9:07 AM. EST February 06, 2018

If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.

A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.

The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.

 

 

 

 

 

AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.

 

 

