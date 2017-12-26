Chrissy Teigen tweet-storms epic 8-hour flight to nowhere

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend arrive for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

All Nippon Airways. Be warned. You're going to be getting a letter from a disgruntled passenger — model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, 32, who is expecting baby number two with John Legend, was not pleased about flying the airlines with her husband Tuesday. The ANA flight was destined for Tokyo but went a total of nowhere after eight hours and 20 minutes.

Teigen and 150 passengers traveled for fours hours over the Pacific Ocean before the airplane made an abrupt U-turn and returned to Los Angeles.

It's clear Teigen purchased the Wi-fi onboard and made use of Twitter. Often.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

"A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane," Teigen wrote. "Why...why do we all gotta go back, I do not know."

The seat map clearly showed it was an unusual flight.

.@chrissyteigen is on an international flight that turned around 4 hours in because a passenger isn’t supposed to be on plane. Look at this flight path! This is my Twilight Zone. pic.twitter.com/II06VmfOah — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) December 27, 2017

Teigen was not satisfied with this return flight to nowhere, even with a stellar movie selection that included Clint Eastwood's 2008 drama Gran Torino.

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

"Laughing," but frustrated over the cause — a person apparently had boarded the wrong flight with a United ticket — Teigen went after the airport boarding machines.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen landed back at LAX after 8 hours and 20 minutes in the air (just imagine how the people in the cheap seats felt).

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

But she said she'd keep it all in stride. "The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo," she said.

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

There was a swipe at the boarding pass machine.

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

