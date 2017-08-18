Chief strategist Steve Bannon out at White House
Steve Bannon, a forceful but divisive presence in President Donald Trump's White House, is leaving. Trump accepted Bannon's resignation on Friday, ending a turbulent seven months for his chief strategist. (Aug. 18 - AP)
Associated Press , WUSA 5:07 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
