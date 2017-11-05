Stars react to Texas church shooting with disbelief: 'No words. Numb. Again.'

People gather near First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Celebrities gathered on social media to pray and vent as news broke that the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, left at least 25 dead.

“Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again," singer Josh Groban tweeted. “May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace.”

Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017

Some noted that we've been here before. "My heart hurts," Bob Saget wrote. "This has to stop."

My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop. — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 5, 2017

Reese Witherspoon posted, "I'm just so heartbroken over the shooting in #SutherlandSprings Texas. This gun violence must end."

I’m just so heartbroken over the shooting in #SutherlandSprings Texas. This gun violence must end. 💔 #PrayForTexas #EnoughIsEnough #callyoursenator A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PST

Mark Ruffalo reminded that "We are all in this together."

Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2017

Others called more explicitly for legislation.

Lady Gaga noted that she was praying "for all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones" and "I'll pray also for #GunControl."

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

Stephen King wondered, "How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws?"

How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

"When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer," Sarah Silverman noted, asking why that doesn't happen after a mass shooting. "Please let's all come together."

When a plane crashes, air travel becomes exponentially safer bc of the lessons learned. But 1 mass shooting after another...nothing. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

Chelsea Handler placed the blame on Republicans.

Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 5, 2017

And Debra Messing simply called for "love."

Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love. #SutherlandSprings 💔 #nomorehate 🙏🏻 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Nov 5, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

© 2017 USATODAY.COM