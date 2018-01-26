Budweiser's latest heart-tugging Super Bowl ad

This is the 29th consecutive year that Budweiser has been advertising in the Super Bowl. (Photo: Budweiser)

Budweiser’s Clydesdales, those four-legged stars of so many Super Bowl ads, have often offered lump-in-the-throat moments. This time, though, some actual employees of Anheuser-Busch will present a Super Bowl heart-tugger of their own.

“It’s a real story,” Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, tells USA TODAY Sports. “It’s about our people. We don’t have actors in this spot. We only have the passion of it.”

The employees are from the brewery in Cartersville, Ga., where they make beer, of course, but where they also produce water under the company’s emergency water program. Over the past 30 years, the Cartersville site has helped to provide more than 79 million cans of clean drinking water to cities effected by natural disasters.

Normally the water is produced on a schedule and stored until needed. But the pace of disasters in 2017 — from Texas to Puerto Rico and California to Florida — meant some water production on the fly. This year, the company says, it shipped nearly 3 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities hit hard by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and by the California wildfires.

The ad is set to “Stand By Me,” sung by Skylar Grey, and a portion of proceeds from Grey’s single will be donated to the American Red Cross. Anheuser-Busch coordinates with the Red Cross on the emergency water program.

Kevin Fahrenkrog, general manager of the Cartersville brewery, will have a starring role in an ad expected to attract more than 100 million pairs of eyeballs. He didn’t think about that too much at first, but he says it’s beginning to feel a bit daunting as the day draws nearer.

“When we have these natural disasters there are many needs,” Fahrenkrog says. “And you know that one small thing that we can do is to provide clean, safe drinking water.”

The company says the same production and logistics capabilities that are used to can and deliver beer nationally can also be used to get clean drinking water where it’s needed. And the company expects to add the same capability to produce drinking water at a second brewery, this one in Fort Collins, Co., by the end of the year.

“That will allow us to be even faster and more agile in responding to these disasters,” Marques says.

This will be Budweiser’s 29th consecutive year advertising on the Super Bowl and its 103rd Super Bowl commercial, according to the company. (The brand has often advertised multiple times on single games; think Bud Bowl, which pitted bottles of Budweiser vs. bottles of Bud Light in animated ads that could sometimes be more entertaining than the real games.) Anheuser-Busch has won USA TODAY’s Ad Meter — a ranking of ads based on consumer votes — 14 times, more than any other advertiser.

“Over the years we have an audience that is waiting to see what Budweiser is going to bring,” Marques says. “And that of course is an amazing position that we very much enjoy and we always look forward to the Super Bowl stage. And especially this year, not only to entertain but also to bring a story filled with purpose and relevance given the last few rough months that the country has experienced.”

The ad is called "Stand By You."

