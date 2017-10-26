At least 11 Iowa kids have died from suspected abuse

A rising number of Iowa children have been victims of homicide the past three years - from abuse, shootings and unsupervised accidents. At least 20 Iowa children died last year, including 11 from suspected abuse, (Des Moines Register)

Des Moines Register , WUSA 4:53 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

