Artists wear white roses to Grammys to fight sexual harassment

Reba McEntire arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York.

Three weeks after the Golden Globes went black in solidarity with sexual harassment victims, the Grammy Awards are going white.

As stars arrived at Madison Square Garden Sunday afternoon, many sported white roses on the red carpet in support of the Time's Up organization, which was founded by Hollywood celebrities and executives to fight sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Among the artists to don the flowers included country icon Reba McEntire, rapper Eve and singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb, nominated for best children's album for Feel What U Feel.

The iconic @reba (!!) on her Colonel Sanders transformation and why she's wearing a #TIMESUP rose today pic.twitter.com/e7tt5Fm9Ub — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) January 28, 2018

"Everyone should treat people like they want to be treated," McEntire told USA TODAY on the carpet. "Just be kind."

Earlier, Loeb said that she is "so glad that the musicians have come together to also support the Time's Up movement. We have a voice in the world and people listen to us through our music, and what we have to say and social media and what we're doing here."

Backstage, songwriter Justin Paul explained his decision to wear a white suit jacket in support of Time's Up, after accepting the award for best musical theater album for Dear Evan Hansen with co-writer Benj Pasek.

"Obviously, there's an important movement going on right now that we're totally in support of," said Paul, who also co-wrote music for La La Land and The Greatest Showman with Pasek. "The Time's Up movement means a lot of things, but it's a sign of support for the people who have chosen to speak up: the brave women, and men as well. It's very exciting to be living in a time where people feel brave enough to speak up and not feel threatened."

