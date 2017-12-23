3 Miss America leaders resign amid email scandal

Miss America chief executive officer Sam Haskell is shown with Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, on Sept. 10, 2017, after the pageant held in Atlantic City. (Photo: Thomas P. Costello, Asbury Park Press-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Three Miss America Organization leaders have resigned following an email scandal in which vulgar, offensive language was used to describe former Miss America contestants, USA TODAY confirmed Saturday.

The resignation of executive chairman and CEO Sam Haskell, who was suspended from the organization Friday as he was put under investigation, will be effective immediately, according to statements from interim chairman Dan Meyers.

The board further accepted the resignation of chairman Lynn Weidner and president and COO Josh Randle. The two will remain in their current positions for several more weeks in order to "facilitate a smooth transition," according to Meyers' statements.

The organization said its board of directors accepted Randle's resignation Saturday "in light of recent events and new developments."

The Miss America organization was rocked following the release of internal emails published on the Huffington Post Thursday. The messages showed offensive language Haskell used to describe 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan — describing her as "fat and gross" in one note.

In another released exchange from August 2014, Haskell received an email that said Hagan’s hairdresser had been commenting on Hagan’s sex life, as well as her recent weight gain.

Haskell forwarded the email to Miss America telecast lead writer Lewis Friedman and noted, “Not a single day passes that I am not told some horrible story about Mallory.”

Friedman replied, “Mallory’s preparing for her new career … as a blimp in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. As she continues to destroy her own credibility, her voice will attract less and less notice while she continues her descent to an unhappy pathetic footnote.”

Friedman ended the email with, “P.S. Are we four the only ones not to have (slept with) Mallory?”

Haskell replied, “It appears we are the only ones!”

Haskell had been suspended pending the investigation and released a statement saying, "Much of what was reported is dishonest, deceptive, and despicable. The material is based on private emails that were stolen three years ago by ex-employees. The story is so unkind and untrue, and hurts me, my family, and the stewardship of this non-profit."

Hagan was among dozens of former Miss Americas who signed a petition Friday calling on the group's leadership to step down.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM