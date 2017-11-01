FBI: Man sought in connection to NYC terror attack located

The FBI's New York field office said it has located a man sought for questioning in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.
The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it wanted the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.
Shortly after that alert being sent out, officials announced they were no longer looking for him. They then revealed they believed he had information related to Tuesday's attack.
Update: Mukhammadzoir Kadirov has been located, we are still looking for any information the public may have on him, call: 1-800-CALL-FBI— FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) November 1, 2017
The poster said he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.
Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.
Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.
