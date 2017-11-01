WUSA
Close

FBI: Man sought in connection to NYC terror attack located

Police believe Sayfullo Saipov had planned the NYC terror attack for weeks. Here's what know about the 29-year-old from Uzbekistan. (USA TODAY)

Associated Press , TEGNA 6:23 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

The FBI's New York field office said it has located a man sought for questioning in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it wanted the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.

Shortly after that alert being sent out, officials announced they were no longer looking for him. They then revealed they believed he had information related to Tuesday's attack. 

 

 

The poster said he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories