100+ Kmart, Sears stores to close this spring

A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on August 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

More than 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close in March and April, Sears Holdings announced Thursday.

The list of unprofitable stores is comprised of 39 Sears locations in 22 states and 64 Kmart sites in 29 states.

Liquidation sales at the stores will begin as soon as Jan. 12, according to Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Sears Holdings.

Store employees will receive severance pay and may apply for jobs at other Kmart and Sears stores.

Though U.S. retail holiday sales were better than they've been in years -- up 4.9%, the largest increase since 2011, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse -- the industry continues to suffer.

The Sears and Kmart news came the same day Macy's announced that it was cutting 5,000 jobs and shuttering an additional seven stores in six states.

Sears stock closed at $3.58, down 18 cents or 4.79%, on Thursday.

Here's the complete list:

Kmart



1 Kmart Plaza/State Hwy. 89, Cabot, Ark., early April

8701 W. McDowell, Tolleson, Ariz., early April

750 W. Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low, Ariz., early April

301 Gardner Field Road, Taft, Calif., early April

8017 S. Atlantic Ave., Cudahy, Calid, mid‐March

1670 E. 4th St., Ontario, Calif., early April

1570 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande , Calif., early April

2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding, Calif, early April

3020 N. Nevada St., Colorado Springs, Colo. early April

1002 E. Hwy 50, Clermont, Fla., early March

10301 SE U.S. Hwy. 441, Belleview, Fla. early April

3711 E. Silver Spring Blvd., Ocala, Fla., early April

430 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, Ga., early April

2525 Dawson Road, Albany, Ga., early April

950 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, Ga., early April

2501 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, Iowa, early April

7501 Hickman Road, Urbandale, Iowa, early April

Route 149 West, W. Frankfort, Ill., early April

3404 Broadway St., Mt. Vernon, Ill. early April

1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Ill., early April

5101 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis, Ind., early April

3175 W. 3rd St., Bloomington, Ind., early April

4830 S. Broadway St., Wichita, Kan., early April

2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, Ky., early April

3555 Hwy. 190, Mandeville, La., early April

1647 Crofton Centre, Crofton, Md., early April

301 Tilghman Road, Salisbury, Md., early April

67300 Main St., Richmond, Mich., early April

205 South Greenville W. Drive, Greenville, Mich., early April

1700 Cedar St., Helena, Mont., early April

3300 Harrison Ave., Butte, Mont. early April

706 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, N.C., early April

2515 Horner Blvd., Sanford, N.C., early April

395 Westgate Plaza Road, Franklin, N.C., early April

175 Freedom Way, Midway Park, N.C., early April

815 E. Innes St., Salisbury, N.C., early April

701 5th Ave., SE, Devils Lake, N.D., early April

Milton Road, Rochester, N.H., early April

1235 S. 2nd St., Raton, N.M., early April

2100 E. Tucumcari Blvd., Tucumcari, N.M., early April

4500 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas, Nev., early April

2671 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas. Nev., early April

57 Centre Drive, Plattsburgh, N.Y., early April

2100 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, Ohio, early April

4010 W. Owen Garriott Road, Enid, Okla., early April

1025 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, Pa., early April

2900 N. Elmira St., Sayre, Pa., early April

463 N. Enola Rts. 11 & 15, Enola, Pa., early April

5050 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, Pa., early April

5 Laurel Mall, Hazleton Township, Pa., early April

1874 N. Township Blvd., Pittston, Pa., early April

2235 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa., early April

3301 Aramingo Ave. Philadelphia, Pa., early April

491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, Pa., early April

650 Old Willow Ave., Honesdale, Pa., early April

190 Cumberland Square, Crossville, Tenn., early April

230 Longhollow Pike, Goodlettsville, Tenn., early April

1317 Tusculum Blvd. Greeneville, Tenn., early April

1400 Wildcat Drive, Portland, Texas, early April

2 Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, Vt., early April

1201 N.W. Louisiana, Chehalis, Wash., early April

5636 U.S. Route 60 E., Huntington, W.V., early April

102 Emily Drive ,Clarksburg, W.V., early April

1477 Maccorkle Ave., St Albans, W.V., early April

Sears

5900 Old Seward Hwy. Anchorage, Alaska, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1679 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

24137 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, Calif., mid‐March

9000 Northgate Mall, San Rafael, Calif., early April

100 Brea Mall, Brea, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, Calif., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

5540 Winfield Blvd., San Jose, Calif., mid‐March

3240 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington., Del., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

5900 W. Glades Road, Boca Raton, Fla., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2930 Watson Blvd., Centerville, Ga., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

2060 Crossroads Blvd., Waterloo, Iowa, early April

200 W. Hanley Ave., Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1543 Poleline Road E., Twin Falls, Idaho, early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

Orland Square Mall, Orland Park , Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1602 State Road 50, Bourbonnais, Ill., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

3000 W. Deyoung St., Marion, Ill., early April

1100 S. Green River Road, Evansville, Ind., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1100 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, Mass., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

693 Stillwater Ave., Bangor, Maine, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2700 State St., Bismarck, N.D., early April

1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, N.J., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

195 N. Broadway, Hicksville, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1300 Ulster Ave., Kingston, N.Y., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

6000 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati , Ohio, early April

3030 Gateway St., Springfield, Ore., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

1260 Lloyd Center, Portland, Ore., early April

1008 Ross Park Mall Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

7300 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa., early April

1155 Carlisle St., Hanover, Pa., early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

2200 N. Maple Ave., Rapid City, S.D., early April

1000 Hwy. 6, Houston, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

4511 N. Midkiff Road, Midland, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, early January)

12625 N. I‐H 35, Austin, Texas, early April (Sears Auto Center, late January)

1000 Newgate Mall, Ogden Utah, early April

15711 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, Wash., early April

1701 S. Commons St., Federal Way Wash., early April

121 N.E. Hampe Way, Chehalis, Wash., early April

1555 Green Bay Plaza, Green Bay, Wis., early April (Sears Auto Center, late February)

Brookfield Square, Brookfield, Wis., mid‐March

