YouTube stars lose custody of 2 children after controversial 'prank' videos

A family that is well-known for their series of "prank" videos on their children have lost custody of two children, according to news sources.

The YouTube channel "DaddyOFive" gained popularity when the parents posted videos of playing "pranks" on the five kids. The videos seem to be directed at one kid in particular, Cody. In the videos you can see Cody being beat up by his siblings and his father pushing his face into a bookshelf. The parents continue to yell and swear at the kids over something they know they didn't do.

Cody and his sister Emma are now living with their biological mother after she obtained emergency custody.

The family posted a video on their YouTube channel apologizing for the videos saying they were unaware of the effects the video could have on their children.

The original videos have been removed from YouTube and the apology video has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

