Trump: Go nuclear and abolish filibuster on Gorsuch vote if needed

President Trump told the Senate on Wednesday to "go nuclear" and eliminate Democratic filibuster rights if that's what it takes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

"i would say, it's up to Mitch, but I would say go for it," Trump told reporters, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Trump spoke while meeting with political activists who are campaigning for Gorsuch's nomination.

Trump nominated Gorsuch Tuesday to fill the vacancy created last year by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

