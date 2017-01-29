They worked for America and now they can't get into the USA

Iraq's Ambassador to the US Lukman Faily poses December 1, 2015 in a group photo ahead of a meeting with members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

As Iraq’s ambassador to the United States, Lukman Faily worked for years to establish ties with America. After retiring last year, he continued to travel between the two countries, building on the relationship.

Now he can't return to the United States. “Even I have been banned,” Faily said Sunday in a phone interview from Baghdad. “I just got confirmation from the embassy.”

Trump’s executive order on immigration has sown anger around the world. But Iraqis in particular are upset and confused by what many of them view as unfair treatment from the Trump administration.

Thousands of Iraqis fought alongside American troops or worked as translators with the U.S. military or State Department since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 toppled Saddam Hussein and led to a U.S. military presence for eight years.

These Iraqis remain critical to the current U.S. military strategy to oust the Islamic State from the Middle East.

Trump’s order banned visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries — Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Syria — from coming to the United States for 90 days. The executive order signed Friday also suspended for 120 days all refugees coming to the United States.

More than 6,000 Iraqis have been approved to resettle in the United States under a special visa program for those who assisted the U.S. government. The fate of those who remain in the application process remains unclear.

In seeking to come to the United States, many Iraqis say the decision to help American soldiers or diplomats put their lives at risk from al-Qaeda or Shiite-linked militias that opposed the U.S. presence in their country.

"I think I would use the word betrayal," Faily said.

Saif Ali Sadiq, 35, said he received threatening letters calling him a traitor in 2013. He said he took a copy of one letter to the U.S. Embassy, which got the process started for him to get a special immigrant visa to go to the United States.

Sadiq, an information technology technician who lives in Baghdad and worked for a U.S. contractor for the U.S. Agency for International Development, said he was preparing to come to the United States with his wife and three children after being granted a special four-month visa.

In preparing for the trip, he quit his job and sold his possessions, including his house. Some of that went toward the cost of the plane tickets and the application process. The ticket was for Jan 30.

On Saturday, the International Organization for Migration told him he was not going.

"I lost everything," he said, starting to cry, "my life, my house, my car, my job. I don't know what we are going to do."

Wael Resol, 30, a Syrian who serves as an interpreter for journalists in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, said his hopes of living the American dream in Texas with his U.S.-born wife have been dashed.

He said his wife, Katy McGarr of Amarillo, Texas, is a teacher who moved to northern Iraq to be with him. But now he's barred from moving with her to the United States, where he had hoped to get a master's degree in linguistics and buy a house in Texas.

"My wife ... wanted to go back home for a long time, but we can't," Resol said. "She's stuck here because of me."

Iraqis admitted to the Untied States are not a threat, according to those familiar with the program. The process can take years for an Iraqi to get cleared to immigrate to the United States.

“It was extreme vetting,” said James Jeffrey, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Iraq. These are “the people who bled for us and stood by us.”

The United States continues to rely on Iraqis and some groups of Syrians to battle the Islamic State. More than 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq now support Iraqi forces to drive the militants out of the country and are now engaged in a major offensive to drive militants from Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city.

The U.S. military is also supporting tribal and other local groups fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria.

“These Iraqis and Syrians are our battle buddies,” Jeffrey said. “How is that (Trump's administration order) going to be perceived by the people out there fighting next to us in Mosul and northern Syria?”



