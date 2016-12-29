WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

The story behind Carrie Fisher's dog's Twitter account

Erin Jensen, USA TODAY , WUSA 10:13 AM. EST December 29, 2016

While Carrie Fisher’s therapy dog and companion, Gary, has an official Instagram, it turns out a popular Twitter account for the French bulldog has been run by “a simple fan of Carrie and Gary.”

The person behind the handle @Gary_TheDog shared a statement with their 65,000 Twitter followers to make it clear the “account is not affiliated with anyone inside the family.”

“Over a year ago, like most of you, I discovered Carrie Fisher’s wonderful bulldog Gary,” the Twitter user explained. “To my surprise, at the time, I couldn’t believe there was no twitter (sic) account for Gary. So I decided to honor him by making this account.”

Gary made an impression while accompanying Fisher to many events, including the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in April and a screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

Prior to Fisher’s death, the tweets were humorously shared from the perspective of Fisher’s Frenchie.

“I always tried to keep the tweets fun and light,” the anonymous author explained, “but due to the events in the last few days, I have felt the grief that most of you have felt. So I asked myself ‘what would Gary tweet’.”

When news of Fisher’s health issues broke, the posts became more sentimental.

After Fisher’s death Tuesday, the person behind the account used the allotted 140 characters to mourn the beloved actress and subsequently her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

“It’s been therapeutic using this Twitter to express my heartache and sadness,” the user explained in the shared statement.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories