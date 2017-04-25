The new McDonald's uniforms: What do you think?

McDonald's is making gray uniforms available to staff at its 14,000 restaurants. (Photo: Courtesy McDonald's)

Bright colors could soon be off the menu for employees at your local McDonald's.

The fast food giant issued a press release earlier this month announcing that gray uniforms will be available to staff at its 14,000 restaurants.

"The new uniform collections were developed based on feedback from restaurant employees and customers, and may be worn by approximately 850,000 restaurant employees," the press release states, adding that the uniforms were created by designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

"Individuality is important to McDonald’s restaurant employees, and the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment," the press release added.

Some on social media think that McDonald's may be taking inspiration from the Dark Side.

The new Empire inspired @mcdonalds uniform. A post shared by Ed Galvez (@edgalvez) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

The new McDonalds uniform looks like people tryna lure customers into buying🍔🍟& keeping them hostage soon after they are done purchasing — SumbulNadeem (@SumbulxNadeem) April 22, 2017

McDonald's stated that the new uniforms will start appearing in restaurants this month.

