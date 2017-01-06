/news/nation-now/sen-corker-says-he-thinks-russians-gave-emails-to-assange/382931768

WASHINGTON - The Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Friday he believes the Russians provided hacked emails from Democratic Party officials to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, despite Assange's denial and doubts expressed by President-elect Donald Trump.

“I believe, based on what I know, that the Russians gave him the information,” Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said at a breakfast meeting sponsored by The Christian Science Monitor. “But I want to wait and see.”

Corker said he expects to get more details next week when congressional leaders receive a classified briefing on the reports of Russian hacking.

“I like to read the facts, and next week we will have the opportunity to do so,” Corker said. ““My sense is it’s going to be very incriminating.”

Assange released the emails during the 2016 presidential campaign but has denied the Russians were the source of the documents taken from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. The FBI and CIA have concluded the Russian government was behind the hacking with the intent of boosting Trump's campaign. Corker said he was unsure of the Russians' intent.

Trump has cited Assange’s comments to bolster his argument that there is no proof Russia tried to influence the election.