Reports: Amazon lands $50M deal to stream NFL 'Thursday Night Football' games

The NFL has a new streaming host for part of its Thursday Night Football package.

Amazon will stream the 10 games broadcast by NBC and CBS next season as part of a one-year, $50 million deal, according to The Wall Street Journal and The Sports Business Journal.

The games will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers, per The Sports Business Journal. Amazon beat out Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for the rights, according to the report.

Twitter paid $10 million last season to provide live streaming services for the same number of games.

The NFL is expected to announce its full schedule for the 2017 season, including Thursday night games, later in April before the draft.

