Peyton Manning will serve as host for the 25th annual ESPYs show this summer

A year after being honored at the ESPYs for the Icon Award, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will be the one "running the show" — as the 2017 host for the 25th ESPY awards.

“It’s an honor to be asked to host the ESPYs, and it’s even more meaningful that it’s the 25th year for this incredible event,” Manning said in a statement. “The ESPYs have been a part of my life during my career. I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.”

Manning, who retired in 2015 as a two-time Super Bowl champion after his 17-year career, was honored alongside fellow retirees Kobe Bryant and Abby Wambach for the Icon Award at last summer’s ceremony.

Manning, a commercial juggernaut, hosted Saturday Night Life in 2007 to rave reviews. The ESPYs will be held July 12 at Los Angeles and air live on ABC.

Here’s a look at the previous hosts of the awards show:

*John Cena, 2016

*Joel McHale, 2015

*Drake, 2014

*Jon Hamm, 2013

*Rob Riggle, 2012

*Seth Meyers, 2010 & 2011

*Samuel L. Jackson, 2009

*Justin Timberlake, 2008

*LeBron James & Jimmy Kimmel, 2007

*Lance Armstrong, 2006

*Matthew Perry, 2005

*Jamie Foxx, 2003 & 2004

*Samuel L. Jackson, 2001 & 2002

*Jimmy Smits, 2000

*Samuel L. Jackson, 1999

*Norm Macdonald, 1998

*Jeff Foxworthy, 1997

*Tony Danza, 1996

*John Goodman, 1995

*Dennis Miller, 1993 & 1994

