Out of Balance: How USA Gymnastics protected coaches over athletes
OUT OF BALANCE: USA Gymnastics, the national governing body behind the Olympic team, has failed to report to police many allegations of sexual misconduct by coaches. That allowed predatory coaches to continue working with children --- with USA Gymnastics�
WUSA 10:21 PM. EST January 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
#KBStrong - An update on Kristen Berset
-
Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban?
-
Bartender allegedly kills three co-workers
-
Video: National Zoo press conference on missing bobcat
-
3 family members found dead in home
-
Reacting to President Trump's travel ban
-
Thousands protest travel ban at SCOTUS
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
Man finds firefighter hero 50 years later
-
Home ready, but family barred from US
More Stories
-
Trump supreme court pick could affect local casesJan 31, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
Trump's SCOTUS decision attracts more protestsJan 31, 2017, 10:59 p.m.
-
A mild start to FebruaryFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.