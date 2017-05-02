Orioles' Adam Jones gets nice ovation from Fenway fans before first at-bat

Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles hits an RBI single in the third inning against the New York Yankees on April 30, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after he was called racist epithets by fans at Fenway Park, Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones received a nice applause before his first at-bat against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Jones, one of just 62 African-Americans on opening-day rosters, was the target of racist comments during Monday's game, which he says was "one of the worst" he's ever endured during his 12-year career.

The Orioles are in their second game of a three-game set in Boston.

For what it's worth, big ovation for Adam Jones at Fenway pic.twitter.com/u1xgRMuwfg — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) May 2, 2017

