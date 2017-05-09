NuggsForCarter: Reno teen reaches all-time retweet record, passing Ellen

Carter will get his nuggs.
Reno's Carter Wilkerson, 16, reached the top of the Twitter game Tuesday morning with the most retweets ever, surpassing previous record-holder Ellen DeGeneres.
And he'll get his chicken nuggets, plus $100,000 to a national charity.
.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E— Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017
Last month, Wilkerson accepted a challenge from Wendy's official fast food Twitter account to get 18 million retweets in exchange for a year's supply of chicken nuggets.
On Tuesday, Wendy's announced that #NuggsForCarter passed 3.4 million retweets. "That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA," Wendy's Twitter account said.
(The DTFA is the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.)
Wilkerson, a student at Manogue High School, started the legendary social media campaign in early April when he tweeted: "Yo @Wendys how many retweets for a year of free chicken nuggets" as a joke. Wilkerson said at the time that he didn't really expect a reply.
Wendy's replied with "18 million"
(That would be 5 percent of Twitter's monthly active global users.)
Carter replied, "Consider it done" and posted a screenshot of the exchange. Five weeks later, history was made.
