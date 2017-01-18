Nikki Haley says U.S. can't trust Russia

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks at the Federalist Society, 2016 National Lawyers Convention at the Mayflower Hotel, on November 18, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley pledged to voice U.S. leadership in the world and to stand up to Russia if approved as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations during her nomination hearing Wednesday morning before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"I will bring a firm message to the U.N. that U.S. leadership is essential in the world. It is essential for the advancement of humanitarian goals, and for the advancement of America’s national interests," she said. "When America fails to lead, the world becomes a more dangerous place. And when the world becomes more dangerous, the American people become more vulnerable.”

When asked about Russia, Haley was unequivocal.

"Russia is trying to show its muscle," she said. "We cannot trust them and need to continue to be cautious."

"We need to continue to be strong back, show what this administration will be," she said. "We are not OK with what happened in Ukraine and Crimea and what is happening in Syria. But we do need their help in ISIS," she said, referring to the Islamic State.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the committee, asked Haley is Russia has any legitimacy in Ukraine's Crimea province, and whether she supports sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

She agreed that Crimea is Ukraine and not Russia — "We have to make that very clear to them," she said — and "Russia has to make positive actions before we lift any sanctions on Russia," she said.

Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced Haley saying her experience as governor of South Carolina — her tenure included managing the response to a shooting that killed nine people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston and a 1,000-year flood — has prepared her for leadership at the U.N. He said she will talk about defending Israel at the world body and about the U.N. budget, which the U.S. is the number one funder.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the committee, told Haley that while he is "concerned about your lack of foreign policy experience," he has been impressed by her tenure as governor.

"One area I was particularly impressed by your leadership as governor is your call for the removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State House," Cardin said.

"The United Nation's failings are well known, less known is what the United Nations gets right," he said, referring to millions of refugees, women and children aided by U.N. programs that improve human rights, health and humanitarian conditions around the world.

Haley, 44, started out talking about her "American story," born to a middle class family in India and growing up as an immigrant in South Carolina where the color of her skin was "too dark to be considered white and too light to be considered black."

She promised to address what she called "the U.N.'s long history of anti-Israel act." She called the U.S. abstention last month from a U.N. Security Council vote condemning Israel's settlement activity, "a terrible mistake" because it allowed the measure to pass without an American veto.

"I will never abstain when the the United Nations takes any actions to counter the interests and values of the United States," she said.

Haley's supporters have explained she's traveled abroad at least eight times during her two terms as governor. Her husband Michael was deployed to Afghanistan's Helmand province in 2013 as a member of the Army National Guard.

Haley, backed by the Tea Party, made history in 2011 when she took office as the first female governor of South Carolina.

Although Trump picked Haley to be U.N. ambassador, she had criticized him throughout the Republican nomination campaign and endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio during the South Carolina primary. After Rubio dropped out, Haley backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. In October, she said she would vote for Trump but was “not a fan.

Haley, a daughter of immigrants from India, was outspoken against Trump’s anti-immigration stance last January when she gave the Republican Party's response to President Obama’s State of the Union address.

"During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices," Haley said in the speech. "We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country."

Trump reacted by calling her stance on immigration “weak.” "She's very weak on illegal immigration," he told Fox & Friends. "I feel very strongly about immigration. She doesn't."

