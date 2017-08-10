Man claims to have spotted Bigfoot in North Carolina

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- There's a man in the Carolinas who is getting a lot of attention after claiming to see Bigfoot.

John Bruner told NBC Charlotte that he spotted Bigfoot during the past weekend.

"We made eye contact for about five to 10 seconds," Bruner said.

These days people say pics or it didn't happen, but don't tell Bruner that.

"It was huge," Bruner said. "It was on two legs. It was bi-pedal. The hair on the head on the body was real stringy and matted looking. There was no hair on the face and the nose was flat. You can almost see up its nostrils."

Bruner claims he had an extremely close encounter with Bigfoot. He said he could smell the creature a mile away.

"It was the closest I've ever been," he added. "Lot of people describe it as a bad odor, but this was more of a musty smell."

Bruner's team, Bigfoot 911, is not the first group to say they spotted the mythical creature roaming around North Carolina.

In 2015, a woman shared a video claiming she saw Bigfoot. In the video, she implied that the large black blob in the background might be Bigfoot.

For centuries -- trackers have been trying to trap Bigfoot, some say they're getting close. From footprints to photos that are yet to have been seen.

Still, Bruner is standing by what he saw.

"It didn't appear aggressive at all," he said. "It turned and went down the hill toward the bottom of the ridge line, which is where we were at and went about four yards in about five steps."

