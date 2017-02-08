Iranian baby needing heart surgery admitted to OHSU, early results 'promising'

Fatemah Reshad (Photo: Family)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 4-month-old Iranian girl has arrived in Portland so she can receive life-saving heart surgery.

Fatemeh Reshad was admitted to Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health and Science University Tuesday morning. Doctors said early results of Fatemeh's tests are "promising."

"Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment,” said Dr. Laurie Armsby of OHSU. "As we suspected, her heart condition has resulted in injury to her lungs, however the studies today indicate that she has presented to us in time to reverse this process.”

Fatemeh has a rare congenital heart defect known as transposition of the great arteries (TGA) that affects two out of 10,000 newborns. If left untreated, the condition would kill Fatemeh. Doctors said children in the U.S. with her condition are typically treated within the first week of their life.

Fatemeh's story gained national attention after she was not allowed to travel with her family to the United States from Iran due to President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

On Feb. 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Fatemeh and her family had been granted a waiver by the federal government to come to the United States.

She came to Portland because her uncle and grandparents are U.S. citizens living in Oregon.

Doctors said Fatemeh's family is grateful for the support they received, particularly from lawmakers who shared her story, including Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici.

"This was truly a team effort to beat the clock, given the medical and legal hurdles Fatemeh was facing,” said Jennifer Morrissey, an attorney representing the family.

OHSU said they will pay for the majority of Fatemeh's medical costs, none of which would be from public money.

The next step in Fatemeh's journey is treatment, which doctors said will begin with a cardiac catheterization. After that, she'll undergo hours-long surgery.

