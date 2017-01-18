WUSA
Close

Gunfire erupts at Mexican private school, injuries reported

AP , WUSA 10:36 AM. EST January 18, 2017

MONTERREY, MEXICO - MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — State officials say a gunshots have been fired at a private secondary and grade school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, with three injuries reported.

State security spokesman Aldo Fasci said Wednesday the three people were seriously injured. Fasci said a student fired a gun, wounding a teacher, another student and himself.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories