Generous Louisiana middle school student touches teacher's heart

Trinh Nguyen, a seventh grade student at Edgar Martin Middle, recently donated prize winnings to fellow students. (Photo: Submitted photo)

The generosity of one student at Edgar Martin Middle, in Louisiana, made an impression on one of her teachers.

Trinh Nguyen is a seventh-grade student at the school. She recently won first place during a parishwide anti-litter poster contest.

Nguyen received a $50 cash prize for her win.

“The next day Trinh asked me to get a list of names of the students who turned in posters,” said Stacey Boone, a seventh-grade science teacher at Edgar Martin.

“She returned to school with sealed envelopes with each student’s name on it to hand out,” Boone continued.

The envelopes contained a note from Nguyen, telling her fellow students they had made “amazing” posters. She also decided to split the $50 prize with the other students who had entered the contest.

“I just want to say thank you for trying and don’t give up,” Nguyen wrote.

Each student received $7 from Nguyen.

“It gave me chills to think that she would be so giving,” Boone said. “I told her that I did not know many students who would do this and that it was really thoughtful. Just thought you may want to know that in this crazy world we are still raising kids that care and have giving hearts.”

