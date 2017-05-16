Frozen pickle juice to hit a freezer section near you this summer

Pickle-Ice is coming to Walmart in mid-July. (Photo: Van Holten)

A new popsicle flavor may be coming your way this summer, but don’t expect a sweet treat.

A company called Van Holten’s, makers of Pickle-In-A-Pouch and Pickleback Brine, are now in the popsicle business.

They’re selling pickle-flavored ice pops packed with electrolyte-enhanced pickle juice.

Athletes have used pickle juice to stay hydrated and replenish electrolytes during grueling workouts. Though studies conflict (as studies tend to do) some reports that indicate pickle juice could help relieve cramps.

Pickle-Ice pops will be in Walmart stores by mid-July for about $3 per eight-pack.

© 2017 KPNX-TV