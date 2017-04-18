Fraternity brother from Stephens' alleged last call speaks

A member of Steve Stephens fraternity says he might have been the last person to speak with the man who killed a 74-year-old grandfather and uploaded the video to Facebook.

“I was likely the last person before I saw the actual act,” Jason Clotman told WKYC’s Hilary Golston.

In other videos posted to Facebook, Stephens can be heard saying Clotman's first name, Jason.

“Dog just call Jason or Gary… and look at it … I can’t talk to you right now. I F***ed up, man," Stephens said in a Facebook video, apparently referencing the murder.

Clotman pledged the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity at the same time Stevens did.

He says he had known Stephens for 15 years. He and his wife were close to the 37-year-old and their relationship had grown over time. “We get together. We see each other at family functions. He’s been at my house. He’s been with my kids. They call him uncle Steve… he’s a member of our family,” Clotman said.

Clotman says he didn’t understand what Steve was apologizing for when they spoke. “I can’t say if I said the right things when I spoke to him, because again I didn’t know the context of his apologizes.”

Whether Clotman spoke with Steve before or after he taped himself killing Godwin is unclear.

Facebook indicates the murder video was uploaded at 2:11 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The discussion between Clotman and Stephens happened after he left Easter morning services, according to Clotman. He says it was early afternoon, but he’s not sure when exactly.

Facebook also notes that a video indicating Stephens’ intent to murder was uploaded two minutes before the shooting.

Clotman adds the tragedy, which claimed the life of Robert Godwin Sr. also serves as a cautionary tale saying “if you love that person, then make sure that you care for them and you see those signs. Don’t be hesitant, don’t be fearful… don’t be scared that you are going to embarrass them.”

