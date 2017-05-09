Fox News anchor Shepard Smith opens up about his sexuality

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New details in Trader Joe's anti-Muslim rant
-
Trump Hotel DC buys items made from where?
-
Land dispute leads to tub & shrub wall between businesses
-
Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool
-
Settlement in waterslide death
-
Social video: RxMixup
-
Ticks carrying a virus dangerous to humans
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Fake service dogs are becoming a problem
-
Missing children of color
More Stories
-
Does Trump Hotel in DC 'buy American'?May. 9, 2017, 8:48 a.m.
-
Milder Wednesday then showers Thursday and FridayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Verify: Is Wednesday the biggest sports night ever for DC?May. 9, 2017, 9:52 p.m.