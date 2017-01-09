Eaglet comforted by parents

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Serious Inner Loop Beltway crash
-
Father's message following son's murder
-
Marijuana giveaway on inauguration day
-
Finding warmth in the bitter cold
-
'House of Steep' customer takes over business
-
Carrington Carter's family searches for answers
-
Poor conditions blamed for 100's of accidents
-
Sunday afternoon weather forecast
-
Hat project gains momentum ahead of Women's March on Washington
-
Heavy snowfall in St. Mary's County
More Stories
-
Bomb threats reported at Jewish community centers in…Jan. 9, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Woman seriously injured after crash on BeltwayJan. 9, 2017, 12:10 p.m.
-
Manhunt underway after officer fatally shot; deputy…Jan. 9, 2017, 8:21 a.m.