Dad trolls son with bad grades sign at Hornets-Cavs game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WXIA) -- Four words: Dad of the year.
His son probably can't see it now, but he was doing it for his own good.
Okay, maybe it was really to save a little money. It's not cheap to go to any Cavs game. But that didn't keep dad from doing a little trolling.
USA TODAY Sports Images photographer Jeremy Brevard captured this photo at the game.
"Thomas get your grades back up and next time you'll be here," it read with a sad emoji.
Poor Thomas. Not only does he apparently have bad grades, but now he's the center of a trending story on social media.
Still can't believe this sign that this father was holding up during the Cavs game😂 pic.twitter.com/SYWlYRzgAd— Mike Mugavero (@mi_mug11) March 25, 2017
Awww come on Thomas! Easily the best sign ever 😂 #hornets #cavs #nba pic.twitter.com/oQXyFWQJqk— Tyler Mallams (@tyler_mallams) March 24, 2017
Get your grades up Thomas! #parentingwin pic.twitter.com/VynXBNiozu— Dan Koo (@danieliskoo) March 25, 2017
"Maybe if Dad wasn't spending time making a poster for an NBA game and helping me with my homework instead I'd have better grades." - Thomas https://t.co/QJuGsLzXtC— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) March 25, 2017
Maybe if dad knew how to use punctuation, he'd be able to help Thomas get his grades back up. https://t.co/3EJKTpJcrR— Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) March 25, 2017
Agreed on that last one. I was going to mention the missing commas. But hey, when you're the dad, you get to make the rules.
