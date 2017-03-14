Cops: Dad confessed killing twin teen daughters in disturbing 911 call

ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- Police say a suburban Chicago father confessed to fatally shooting his twin teenage daughters and shooting and wounding his wife in a disturbing 911 call. The man reportedly later took his own life.

St. Charles Police responded to a luxury condominium complex Friday after receiving a call around 5 p.m. and reports of gunshots from neighbors. Deputy Chief David Kintz said Saturday those who died were identified as Brittany and Tiffany Coffland, both age 16, and 48-year-old Randall R. Coffland. The mother, 46-year-old Anjum Coffland, was shot in the legs and remains at a local hopsital.

“I just shot and killed my two kids and I shot my wife, and I’m going to kill myself now,” Randall Coffland is heard telling a 9-1-1 dispatcher in the recording, released by police and obtained by CBS Chicago.

Anjum Coffland — the girls’ mother and Randall’s wife — also called the police. Kintz says Anjum and Randall Coffland were married but living separately. He says police responded to the home last month for a report of domestic trouble but nothing physical was reported during that incident. Police said a preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was an incident of domestic violence, CBS Chicago reports

The girls and Randall were all found dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the head. Firearms were recovered in the home, the station reports.

“Our preliminary investigation has led us to believe this was an isolated domestic event,” Deputy Chief David Kintz said on Sunday. “This was a tragic and horrific event. Three lives were lost and another was injured.”

District officials say grief counselors are available at St. Charles East High School, where the sisters were juniors.

Grief-stricken teenagers sat around candles and flowers near the scene late Friday night, holding a vigil in the cold, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“No one believes it,” senior James Peterson told CBS Chicago. “Everyone’s in shock. Monday’s going to be hard at school.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.